Asif, Hasnain bring laurels to Pakistan in World Snooker Championship

MANAMA – Pakistan’s Mohammad Asif has defeated Indian cueist Brijesh Damani in Manama to clinch the IBSF World Masters Snooker Championship 2025.

Seasoned cueist secured a 3-4 comeback win in the hard-fought final. Asif won the first two frames but lost the next three to give Damani a 3-2 lead.

Calm and composed, Asif won the last two frames to secure the final 4-3, a major achievement in his career and another international honour to Pakistan’s snooker legacy.

In another proud moment for Pakistan, Hasnain Akhtar won the IBSF Under-17 World Championship at the same venue. He defeated Riley Powell of Wales 0-4 in a one-sided final. The 16-year-old showed complete control throughout the match, not allowing his opponent any room to recover.

These twin victories—by a seasoned champion and a rising star—have made July 2025 a historic month for Pakistan snooker on the world stage.