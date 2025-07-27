Peshawar, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa weather: Rains of varying intensities expected

PESHAWAR – Rains of varying intensities are expected in Peshawar and parts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Sunday night and Monday with occasional gaps.

According to the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD), a seasonal low lies over northwest Balochistan. Moist currents from the Arabian Sea penetrate the lower/eastern parts of Pakistan. A westerly wave prevails over the northern parts of the country.

Under these weather conditions, rains of varying intensities are expected in Dir, Chitral, Swat, Kohistan, Battagram, Mansehra, Abbottabad, Buner, Shangla, Peshawar, Kurram, Khyber, Orakzai, Waziristan and Karak on Sunday night.

On Monday, mainly muggy weather is expected in most parts of the province. However, rains are expected in Dir, Chitral, Swat, Buner, Shangla, Kohistan, Battagram, Mansehra, Abbottabad, Haripur, Malakand, Mardan, Swabi, Peshawar, Bajaur, Mohmand, Kurram, Khyber, Orakzia and Waziristan.

Peshawar’s maximum temperature is expected to remain between 40°C and 42°C on Monday, between 39°C and 41°C and Tuesday, and between 38°C and 40°C on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, mainly hot and humid weather prevailed in most districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa during the last 24 hours. However, isolated rains occurred in the upper parts.

Rainfall (mm): Dir 14, Malam Jabba 02

Dera Ismail Khan remained the hottest place in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, where the maximum temperature was recorded at 42°C. Relative humidity in the evening was recorded at 53 per cent.

In Peshawar, the maximum temperature was recorded at 41°C. Relative humidity in the evening was recorded at 64 per cent.