Cement prices drop in Pakistan – Check city-wise late rates

ISLAMABAD – Cement prices in various cities across Pakistan recorded a slight decrease in the northern region during the past week, while rates in southern cities remained unchanged, according to data released by the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS).
In the northern cities, the average retail price of a 50-kg cement bag stood at Rs1,391, showing a 0.14 percent decrease compared to the previous week’s average of Rs1,393.
In contrast, southern cities recorded no change, with the average retail price remaining at Rs. 1,443 per bag.
City-wise breakdown for northern and central regions:
Islamabad: Rs. 1,367
Rawalpindi: Rs. 1,372
Gujranwala: Rs. 1,440
Sialkot: Rs. 1,410
Lahore: Rs. 1,443
Faisalabad: Rs. 1,380
Sargodha: Rs. 1,363
Multan: Rs. 1,422
Bahawalpur: Rs. 1,450
In Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Peshawar recorded an average price of Rs1,350, while Bannu had the lowest price among the listed cities at Rs1,300.
Southern cities reported the following average prices:
Karachi: Rs. 1,367
Hyderabad: Rs. 1,427
Sukkur: Rs. 1,465
Larkana: Rs. 1,407
Quetta: Rs. 1,510
Khuzdar: Rs. 1,483