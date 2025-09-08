Cement prices drop in Pakistan – Check city-wise late rates

ISLAMABAD – Cement prices in various cities across Pakistan recorded a slight decrease in the northern region during the past week, while rates in southern cities remained unchanged, according to data released by the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS).

In the northern cities, the average retail price of a 50-kg cement bag stood at Rs1,391, showing a 0.14 percent decrease compared to the previous week’s average of Rs1,393.

In contrast, southern cities recorded no change, with the average retail price remaining at Rs. 1,443 per bag.

City-wise breakdown for northern and central regions:

Islamabad: Rs. 1,367

Rawalpindi: Rs. 1,372

Gujranwala: Rs. 1,440

Sialkot: Rs. 1,410

Lahore: Rs. 1,443

Faisalabad: Rs. 1,380

Sargodha: Rs. 1,363

Multan: Rs. 1,422

Bahawalpur: Rs. 1,450

In Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Peshawar recorded an average price of Rs1,350, while Bannu had the lowest price among the listed cities at Rs1,300.

Southern cities reported the following average prices:

Karachi: Rs. 1,367

Hyderabad: Rs. 1,427

Sukkur: Rs. 1,465

Larkana: Rs. 1,407

Quetta: Rs. 1,510

Khuzdar: Rs. 1,483