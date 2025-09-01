Asia Cup 2025 fixtures rescheduled in UAE due to intense heat

DUBAI – The sweltering heat in the United Arab Emirates has forced Asia Cup 2025 organizers to adjust match timings, with most games now set to begin half an hour later than initially announced.

The officials said that 18 out of the 19 matches will start at 6:30 pm local time, instead of the previously scheduled 6:00 pm, in a bid to provide some relief to both players and spectators from soaring temperatures.

On September 15, Abu Dhabi will host two fixtures. The only day match of the tournament — between the UAE and Oman — is scheduled for 4:00 pm, followed by the Sri Lanka–Hong Kong encounter in the evening.

The tournament’s most anticipated clash, between Pakistan and India, will take place on September 14.

From the group stage, the top two teams from each pool will advance to the Super Four round, to be held from September 20 to 26.

The leading two sides from the Super Four will then contest the final on September 28.