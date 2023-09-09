Rain can again play spoilsport in the highly anticipated Super 4 stage clash between arch-rivals Pakistan and India.

The match will be played at R Premadasa International Cricket Stadium in Colombo on September 10 (Sunday) in the afternoon.

There are threats of interruptions due to rain. There are high chances of precipitation even on September 11, the reserve day if the match is not completed on September 10.

According to AccuWeather.com, there are high chances of rainfall throughout the day after some sunshine in the morning.

Thunderstorms in the afternoon can delay the toss and the start of the match.

The website has forecast even heavier rains on the reserve day. On September 11, chances of precipitations are 99 per cent and the spell could continue for six hours.

Weather.com has predicted overcast conditions with 90 per cent chances of precipitations on the match day.

According to The Weather Channel, thunderstorms are expected daily in Colombo till the conclusion of the Asia Cup 2023.

Pakistan playing XI

Pakistan has already announced playing XI for the second Super 4 stage match against arch-rival India.

Like the set practice, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) shared the playing XI on social media site ‘X’ a day before the match against India.

Fakhar Zaman, Imam-ul-Haq, Babar Azam (C), Muhammad Rizwan, Salman Ali Agha, Iftikhar Ahmed, Shadab Khan (VC), Faheem Ashraf, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Baseem Shah, Haris Rauf

India Squad

India will announce the final playing XI at the time of the toss.

Rohit Sharma (C), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, KL Rahul, Ishan Kishan, Hardik Pandya (VC), Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammad Shami, Mohammad Siraj, Prasidh Krishna

Travelling stand-by player: Sanju Samson