KARACHI – A major power outage has plunged most parts of the country’s financial hub Karachi into darkness on Saturday night.

The power breakdown left Karachi, without electricity for hours as more than 10 grid stations of K-Electric were shut down while 400 feeders tripped due to the tripping of a transmission line.

K-Electric spokesperson confirmed in a social media post, saying report of an interruption in power supply has been reported from some areas of the city. He however clarified that K-Electric’s system is stable and all grids are functional.

It was reported that SITE Area, Shadman Town, Gulshan-e-Iqbal, Gulistan-e-Johar, Gadap, Walika, Memon Goth, Baldia, North Nazimabad, and Model Colony were left without electricity for some time.

As people took to social media to report the power failure, K-Electric started repair work to restore electricity.

This is a developing story, and will be updated later…