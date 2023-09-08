The Asian Cricket Council (ACC) has decided to incorporate a reserve day for the highly anticipated Super 4 stage encounter of Asia Cup 2023 between arch-rivals Pakistan and India

Green Shirts will play their second match of the Super 4 stage against India at R Premadasa International Cricket Stadium in Colombo on September 10 (Sunday).

In case of loss of time due to rain interruptions, the match will restart on Monday from where it was stopped on Sunday.

As per media reports, the ACC has conveyed to both the PCB and the BCCI the decision to allocate a reserve day for the Pakistan-India game.

Asia Cup 2023 will proceed as per the set schedule with no reserve day for any other game.

The development came after the ACC refused to consider the PCB proposal of shifting matches from Colombo due to the forecast of heavy rains for Sri Lanka’s capital.

Sri Lanka will take on Bangladesh on September 9. If the game is washed out, both sides will share the points.