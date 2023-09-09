RAWALPINDI – A soldier of the Pakistan Army embraced martyrdom in an exchange of fire in Waziristan, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said in a statement on Saturday.

Army’s media affairs wing said a soldier embraced martyrdom during an exchange of fire with militants in the general area of Mir Ali, North Waziristan.

The martyred troop was identified as Lance Naik Jamshed Khan, 28, a resident of Upper Dir district, the statement further reads.

It also mentioned that sanitization of the area is being carried out to eliminate any terror element found in the area, and said the security forces are determined to eliminate the menace of terrorism, and such sacrifices of our brave soldiers further strengthen our resolve.

Earlier in this week, Pakistan Army thwarted a major terror attack on two border posts in the Chitral district. 12 militants were gunned down while four Pakistani soldiers were martyred in the clash.

Pakistan’s top civil, and military leaders called on Kabul to fulfill its obligations and deny the use of Afghan soil by terrorists for perpetrating acts of terrorism against Pakistan.