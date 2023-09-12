COLOMBO – India beat Sri Lanka by 41 runs in the Super 4 match at R Premadasa International Cricket Stadium on Tuesday to qualify for the final of Asia Cup 2023.

Chasing a below-par target of 214 runs, Sri Lanka was bowled out at 172 runs in 41.3 overs.

After losing six wickets at 99 runs, Dhananjaya de Silva and Dasun Wellalage brought Sri Lanka back in the match with a 63-run stand.

At this point, Sri Lanka was ahead but failed to maintain momentum and lost the last four wickets after adding only 10 runs.

Wellalage remained the top scorer with 42 runs. Dhananjaya scored 41, Asalanka 22, Sadeera 17 and Kusal Mendis 15 runs.

Kuldeep Yadav bagged four wickets, Jadeja and Bhumra two each while Siraj and Pandya took one wicket each.

Dunith Wellalage was named player of the match for his all-round performance.

Earlier, Indian batting crumbled against the steady spin bowling of Sri Lanka and the entire team got out on 213 runs in 49.1 overs.

After winning the toss and electing to bat first, Indian openers provided a solid start with an 80-run partnership under overcast conditions.

Sri Lankan spinner Wellalage brought his side on top by taking three quick wickets and India crumbled from 80-0 to 91-3.

Ishan Kishan and KL Rahul steadied the ship with 63 runs stands before a batting collapse.

India lost nine wickets with 186 runs on the board but the last wicket partnership between Axar Patel and Siraj gave some respectability to the team score.

Skipper Rohit Sharma was the top scorer with 53 runs. KL Rahul made 39, Ishan Kishan 33. Axar Patel 26 and Shubman Gill 19.

Wellalage bagged five wickets, Asalanka took four and Theekshana one wicket.

India: Rohit Sharma (c), Virat Kohli, KL Rahul, Shubman Gill, Ishan Kishan, Hardik Pandya (vc), Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Shardul Thakur, Jasprit Bumraj, Mohammed Siraj, Kuldeep Yadav

Sri Lanka: Dasun Shanaka (c), Pathum Nissanaka, Dimuth Karunaratne, Kusal Mendis (vc), Charith Asalanka, Dhananjaya de Silva, Sadeera Samarawickrama, Maheesh Theekshana, Dunith Wellalage, Matheesha Pathirana, Kasun Rajitha