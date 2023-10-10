Lahore: In the midst of the ICC Cricket World Cup fervor, discussions surrounding Indian cricket icon Virat Kohli’s performance against Australia have gained substantial attention.

However, a unique subplot has also emerged in the form of a doppelganger of the renowned cricketer, whose images and videos are rapidly circulating on social media platforms.

According to the reports from Indian media, this uncanny look-alike of Virat Kohli is Kartik Sharma, a resident of Chandigarh, India, who professionally works as a software engineer.

A close examination of Kartik’s facial features immediately reveals a striking resemblance to Virat Kohli, right down to his meticulously maintained beard style, further accentuating the uncanny likeness.

A perusal of Kartik’s Instagram account provides intriguing insights into his persona. It becomes evident that his admiration for Virat Kohli extends beyond mere physical similarities. Kartik also shares a profound passion for the sport of cricket, which is prominently showcased in several videos on his account.

These videos vividly portray his cricketing skills and reinforce the fact that he passionately emulates the cricketer in various aspects.

In one of Kartik’s videos, he candidly discusses how he is consistently mistaken for Virat Kohli by people wherever he goes. The strangers often approach him for photographs, believing him to be the cricketing sensation. However, despite the recognition, Kartik proudly showcases his personal love for cricket, mirroring Virat Kohli’s dedication to the sport.

Kartik Sharma has expressed his fervent desire to meet Virat Kohli in person and convey the extent of his admiration and fandom for the cricketing legend. As the ICC Cricket World Cup unfolds, this unique connection between a look-alike and a cricket icon adds an intriguing dimension to the ongoing cricketing excitement.