Colombo – India thrashed Sri Lanka by 10 wickets in the Asia Cup 2023 final at R Premadasa International Cricket Stadium on Sunday to lift the trophy for the eighth time.

Needing 51 runs for the victory, India achieved the target in just 6.1 overs without losing any wickets.

Shubman Gill and Ishan Kishan made 27 and 23 runs respectively.

Mohammad Siraj was named player of the match for taking six wickets.

After winning the toss and opting to bat first in overcast conditions, Sri Lanka were bundled out for just 50 runs, their second-ever lowest total in the ODI format.

Mohammad Siraj was the chief destroyer with six scalps for 21 runs in seven overs while Hardik Pandya took three for three runs and Jasprit Bumrah one wicket for 23 runs.

Kusal Mendis was the top scorer with 17 runs followed by Dushan Hamantha with 13 runs.

No other batter could reach the double figures while five of them failed to even open their accounts.

At the time of the toss, skipper Shanaka believes there might be some grip and turn in the afternoon but still, it is a good batting surface.

Rohit Sharma will also have opted to bat first to put runs on the board. He hopes to put pressure on Sri Lanka batters early on to seize control of the game.

Sri Lanka Playing XI: Kusal Perera, Pathum Nissanka, Husal Mendis, Sadeera Samarawickrama, Charith Asalanka, Dhananjaya de Silva, Dasun Shanaka (C), Dunith Wellalage, Dushan Hemantha, Matheesha Pathirana, Pramod Madushan

India Playing XI: Rohit Sharma (C), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, KL Rahul, Ishan Kishan, Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Washington Sundar, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammad Siraj, Jasprit Bumrah