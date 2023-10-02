Honda City is a known compact vehicle produced by Japanese automaker Honda which is a well-liked choice among entry-level sedan buyers. The premium compact sedan is sporty and elegant.
City’s aesthetics include a sharp shoulder line along with a muscular hood and bumper.
The latest generation of Honda City features sharp body lines, push-button start, keyless entry, and others fascinating changes.
The sedan also includes automated temperature control, a loaded steering wheel, modern LED headlights, LED taillights, and the newest multimedia system.
In Pakistan, Honda City is available in five variants – Honda City 1.2L MT, Honda City 1.2L CVT, Honda City 1.5LS CVT, Honda City 1.5LAS MT, and Honda City 1.5LAS CVT.
Honda City Latest Price in Pakistan
|Models
|Price
|Honda City 1.2L MT
|Rs4,799,000
|Honda City 1.2L CVT
|Rs4,929,000
|Honda City 1.5LS CVT
|Rs5,549,000
|Honda City 1.5LAS MT
|Rs5,759,000
|Honda City 1.5LAS CVT
|Rs5,979,000
Honda City Specifications
Honda City Fuel Average
One of the most selling sedan cars offers somewhere between 17.8 Kmpl to 18.4 Kmpl within city.