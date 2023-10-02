Honda City is a known compact vehicle produced by Japanese automaker Honda which is a well-liked choice among entry-level sedan buyers. The premium compact sedan is sporty and elegant.

City’s aesthetics include a sharp shoulder line along with a muscular hood and bumper.

The latest generation of Honda City features sharp body lines, push-button start, keyless entry, and others fascinating changes.

The sedan also includes automated temperature control, a loaded steering wheel, modern LED headlights, LED taillights, and the newest multimedia system.

In Pakistan, Honda City is available in five variants – Honda City 1.2L MT, Honda City 1.2L CVT, Honda City 1.5LS CVT, Honda City 1.5LAS MT, and Honda City 1.5LAS CVT.

Honda City Latest Price in Pakistan

Models Price Honda City 1.2L MT Rs4,799,000 Honda City 1.2L CVT Rs4,929,000 Honda City 1.5LS CVT Rs5,549,000 Honda City 1.5LAS MT Rs5,759,000 Honda City 1.5LAS CVT Rs5,979,000

Honda City Specifications

Honda City Fuel Average

One of the most selling sedan cars offers somewhere between 17.8 Kmpl to 18.4 Kmpl within city.