Maryam inaugurates Horse and Cattle show

PM Shehbaz, Punjab CM arrive in traditional ‘buggi’ at Fortress Stadium

The National Horse and Cattle Show made a grand comeback after three decades, with a dazzling and vibrant opening ceremony in Lahore on Sunday.

Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz warmly welcomed Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif upon his arrival at Fortress Stadium.

PM Shehbaz and CM Maryam arrived in a traditional carriage [buggi], accompanied by a parade of four horse riders who sought permission to commence the Horse and Cattle Show.

The distinguished guest formally granted permission, marking the official opening of the Horse and Cattle Show 2025. CM Maryam digitally launched the event by imprinting her handprint.

As soon as the show began, the Fortress Stadium resonated with the rhythm of traditional drum beats. Teams from countries such as Kuwait, Norway, Oman, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, South Africa and the United States as well as teams from Pakistan, Iran, Turkey, and Tajikistan marched in a grand display.

The livestock march kicked off with camels and their riders dancing to the beats of drums. The exhibition featured the best breeds of buffalo from Punjab, including Neeli Ravi, Sahiwal and others. There was also an impressive display of Lohi, Mandri sheep, Thal Faisalabad goats, and Gujrat’s Betal and Nachi goats.

Colorful floats reflecting regional and provincial cultures captured the interest of the audience, showcasing traditional dances. Hundreds of drummers performed, and the simultaneous performance of six drummers at once became the center of attention.

The Horse and Cattle Show also featured a mesmerizing performance of Sufi dance, followed by a stunning laser light show by Slovakian artists, who entertained the crowd. The Macedonian band also performed, adding to the international flair of the event.

Famed choreographer Wahab Shah, along with hundreds of performers, brought Punjab’s traditional songs to life, creating an unforgettable atmosphere. Popular singer Atif Aslam delivered a special performance that drew thousands of children and young people to the stage.

The event featured drone displays showcasing the national flag, the Minar-e-Pakistan, and other regional and national laser images. The lighting of torches further added to the grandeur of the show.

Families filled the stadium, clapping and cheering as they witnessed the spectacular performances. Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif personally greeted the attendees, who warmly welcomed her with enthusiastic cheers and slogans.

The event’s opening marked not only the return of a historic tradition but also the celebration of Pakistan’s rich cultural and agricultural heritage.