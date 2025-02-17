Mustafa Amir Murder: Father defends son as SHC orders exhumation of victim’s body

ISLAMABAD – The high-profile murder case of Mustafa Amir remained in headlines as Kamran Asghar Qureshi, the father of prime suspect Armaghan Qureshi come forward to defend his son – who is facing media trial.

In an interview with a private news channel, Kamran Qureshi denied allegations that his son was running an illegal business out of their residence, claiming that Armaghan operates software development company. He further supported his son’s wild actions during a confrontation with the police.

My son stood up for justice and did what was necessary in the situation, he said, and called for society to address deeper issues, such as bribery, that he believes played a role in the case.

Mustafa Amir Murder Case

Meanwhile, Sindh High Court gave orders for exhumation of Mustafa’s body, a key step in the ongoing murder inquiry. This decision comes after police uncovered shocking details about the victim’s disappearance and death, with authorities believing that a dispute involving a woman led to Mustafa’s murder at the hands of Armaghan and his friend, Shiraz.

The body was found burned in a car in Balochistan after the suspects allegedly lured Mustafa under false pretenses. With the court’s order to exhume the body, investigators are hoping to gather vital forensic evidence to further the case.

The exhumation will allow for a post-mortem and DNA analysis, which may provide more clarity about the circumstances of Mustafa’s tragic death. The case continues to unfold as Armaghan faces mounting accusations, with his father’s defense adding complexity to an already tense situation.