Mustafa Amir Case: Police secure five-day extension in physical remand of suspects

KARACHI – The police on Saturday secured five-day extension in the physical remand of two suspects including Armaghan and Shehraz for their involvement in brutal murder of Mustafa Amir.

An Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) extended the physical remand of the suspects on the request of the police. As the proceedings started, the police produced both the suspects before the court. The Investigation Officer said that they needed 14-day further physical remand of the suspect for further investigation in the matter.

However, the court allowed five-day physical remand and directed the police to produce the suspects before the court again on next date of hearing.

Mustafa Aamir’s body was handed over to Edhi authorities after DNA samples were collected.

The officials stated that if the DNA report is positive, the body will be given to the family; otherwise, it will be reburied in an unmarked grave. Until then, the body will remain in cold storage.

Meanwhile, Dr. Samia Syed, a police surgeon, spoke to the media at Edhi Cemetery in Keamari and stated that the DNA samples have been collected.

The body was severely burned, making it impossible to determine the cause of death.

The sample collection process was extremely challenging. The DNA report is expected within three to seven days.