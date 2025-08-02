Aqua King, Pure Life among Bottled Water Brands found contaminated with chemicals

ISLAMABAD – Majority of people in Pakistan consume bottled drinking water safe, but it is not the case as your bottled water might not be as clean and healthy as you think.

In new revelation, that could put millions at risk, more than 20 widely sold bottled water brands turned out to be unsafe for human consumption due to deadly contamination with toxic chemicals and harmful bacteria lurking inside these everyday water bottles.

The quarterly inspection by Pakistan Council for Research in Water Resources (PCRWR) uncovered alarming levels of sodium, arsenic, and even bacterias in brands like New Mehran, Aqua 111, Nice Pure Max, Atco Drinking Water, and many more.

Contaminated Water Brands

Issue Brands Excessive Sodium New Mehran, Aqua 111, Nice Pure Max, Pure Drinking Water, Logic, Himalya Cool, Natural Pure Life, Natural, Forever Bottled Drinking Water, Drinkly Pure Drinking Water, Qudrat Water High Arsenic Atco Drinking Water, Aqua Nest, Pani, New Mountain Bacterial Contamination Noble Pure Drinking Water, Aqua 111, Clear, Wah Water, Nice Pure Max, Aqua King, Maa Jee, Freshin, Iceland

Shockingly, some brands showed dangerous arsenic concentrations and bacterial contamination that could lead to serious health issues.

Officials issued stern warning to masses as the recent eye-opening report demands urgent attention from consumers and authorities alike to prevent a public health crisis.

Your Guide to Find safe Water Brands in Pakistan

Certification

Look for the Pakistan Standards and Quality Control Authority (PSQCA) or Pakistan Council of Research in Water Resources (PCRWR) certification on the bottle. Certified brands undergo regular testing for microbiological and chemical safety.



Buy From Reputable Sources

Purchase bottled water from well-known brands that have a good reputation. Avoid cheap, unknown brands or water sold in unsealed bottles.



Look for Intact Packaging

The bottle seal should be intact. The water should be clear, odorless, and free of particles. Avoid bottles with broken seals, discoloration, or off smells.



Check Expiry

Always check the manufacturing and expiry dates. Do not buy water past its expiry or that has been stored for too long.



Look for Water Testing Information: