From brain drain to brain gain: A historic outreach

For the first time in Pakistan’s political and military history, an extraordinary moment of unity and foresight has emerged—one that exemplifies national harmony, statecraft and visionary leadership.

In a powerful demonstration of solidarity, Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif and Chief of Army Staff General Syed Asim Munir jointly invited Overseas Pakistanis from across the world to Islamabad for a direct, heartfelt engagement.

The event marked a new chapter in recognizing the Diaspora’s immense value—not just as remittance-senders, but as strategic partners in Pakistan’s future.

This initiative is the continuation of a vision originally articulated by former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif.

Shehbaz Sharif, through relentless administrative efforts, institutionalized this vision.

General Munir has now elevated it further, incorporating the full support of the security establishment and embedding it in national policy.

Together, these leaders represent a rare triad—political foresight, administrative competence and strategic depth—committed to a globally integrated, stable Pakistan.

Vision to Policy

Nawaz Sharif redefined the Diaspora’s role—highlighting their symbolic and strategic worth.

Shehbaz Sharif translated this into actionable policy, while General Munir reinforced it with institutional backing.

The recent Overseas Pakistanis Convention in Islamabad was not a ceremonial gathering but a policy milestone.

High-level participation by political and military leadership demonstrated Pakistan’s resolve to integrate the Diaspora into the core of its developmental strategy.

Key Announcements and Institutional Commitments

Multiple institutions outlined new measures to address the long-standing grievances of Overseas Pakistanis:

SIFC: Investment incentives, one-window operations and priority sectors like agriculture, IT and energy.

Ministry of Foreign Affairs: Expanded consular support, smoother documentation processes and overseas help desks.

Ministry of Overseas Pakistanis: Digital reforms and enhanced access to legal aid and welfare services.

Pakistan Armed Forces: Assurance of protection for Diaspora investments and strategic inclusion in national policymaking.

NADRA: Enhanced e-governance and identity services.

FBR: Tailored tax support for overseas investors.

BOI: Launch of a dedicated “Overseas Investment Guide.”

Prime Minister’s Special Incentives

Shehbaz Sharif announced wide-ranging incentives to empower the Diaspora:

Overseas One-Window Portal to link relevant institutions.

Overseas Pakistani Card (OPC) for priority services and simplified legal processes.

Investment Incentives including tax reliefs and preferential land allotment.

Legal Protection through special overseas courts.

Travel Discounts on national airlines.

Access to Education and Healthcare, with university quotas and national health card inclusion.

Diaspora: Symbol of National Pride: With a global population exceeding 10 million and over five million youth having migrated in the last decade, Pakistan’s Diaspora is both a critical economic and human resource.

Tragically, many have died seeking better futures abroad and their stories remind us that platitudes are no longer enough—we must act.

Overseas Pakistanis send $30 to $35 billion annually, anchoring Pakistan’s economy.

Despite political campaigns, notably by some PTI figures urging a remittance boycott, Overseas Pakistanis stood firm.

They continued sending record foreign exchange, putting national interest above political differences—a powerful testament to their patriotism.

Beyond remittances, they represent Pakistan’s face in diplomacy, academia, science and culture.

Their continued loyalty, despite misinformation and political polarization, reinforces their value as more than just economic contributors.

General Munir’s Message: Unity Above All: General Asim Munir addressed the convention with clarity and gravity, warning against disinformation spread on social media.

He expressed deep concern about a small minority abroad promoting anti-state narratives that endanger national cohesion.

Such actions, he noted, weaken Pakistan’s image globally and serve hostile agendas.

Kashmir and Palestine: Pakistan’s Moral Compass

General Munir reaffirmed Pakistan’s ideological foundation by strongly condemning Indian atrocities in India-occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IoK), including extrajudicial killings, demographic changes and suppression of dissent.

He reiterated Pakistan’s steadfast support for Kashmiris’ right to self-determination—morally, diplomatically and politically.

He urged Overseas Pakistanis to amplify the Kashmiri cause in global forums.

Similarly, he voiced solidarity with Palestinians and emphasized the urgent need for Muslim unity against oppression and injustice.

Appeal to Overseas Baloch Community: Acknowledging destabilization efforts in Balochistan, the Army Chief called on the overseas Baloch to support education and development in their province.

A peaceful, prosperous Balochistan, he stressed, is key to Pakistan’s overall stability and progress.

Economic Revival through Diaspora-Led Innovation: General Munir extended a sincere invitation to Overseas Pakistanis to invest not just capital, but also their skills and innovations.

He pledged full institutional support, guaranteeing a secure and predictable environment for investors.

Pakistan, he emphasized, stands ready for a Diaspora-driven transformation—economically, socially and strategically.

A New National Narrative: The convention was not just an event—it was a declaration of intent.

The message from both Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and General Asim Munir was unambiguous: this is a new Pakistan, where talent is celebrated, the Diaspora is embraced and national unity is paramount.

This renewed narrative is not the Diaspora’s responsibility alone.

All Pakistanis—wherever they reside—must champion this vision.

Political, personal and ideological differences must yield to a unified commitment to the nation.

Abroad, we are not political parties or factions—we are Pakistanis.

Maligning national institutions and leadership on global platforms does not strengthen democracy; it undermines the country.

The true custodian of Pakistan’s image is every citizen who acts with integrity, responsibility and national pride.

As the convention’s unifying message stated: “Respect for Pakistan is our belief, our pride and our unwavering commitment.”

