New steel prices in Pakistan for house, building construction April 2025

KARACHI – The latest prices for construction steel are monitored closely by builders and citizens as it plays a major role in setting the cost of a project.

As per the reports, the minimum price of local steel stands at Rs226,000 per ton, and the maximum price is Rs232,000 per ton.

In Karachi, the price of steel per ton stands at Rs232,000, in Lahore Rs228,000 per ton, in Multan Rs226,000, and in Islamabad, it is priced at Rs230,000.

In Faisalabad, the price of the construction steel has been recorded at Rs226,000 per ton.

On the other hand, branded steel is priced at a minimum of Rs244,000 per ton and a maximum of Rs254,000 per ton in the market.

Since November, the average price of construction steel has decreased by Rs5,000 to Rs8,000 per ton.

Meanwhile, local cement dispatches reached 2.961 million tons in March 2025 as compared with 3.338 million tons in March 2024, showing a decline of 11.31 per cent.

Exports were almost flat with the volume of 608,614 tons in March 2025 compared to 605,142 tons in March 2024.

According to data released by the All Pakistan Cement Manufacturers Association, total cement dispatches in March 2025 were 3.569 million tons, compared to 3.944 million tons in the same month of the previous fiscal year, representing a decline of 9.48%.

In March 2025, north-based mills dispatched 2.45 million tons of cement, showing a decline of 14.54% against 2.86 million tons in March 2024. South-based mills dispatched 1.12 million tons of cement during March 2025 showing a marginal improvement of 3.96pc over 1.07 million tons during March 2024.

North-based mills dispatched 2.431 million tons of cement in domestic markets in March 2025 showing a decline of 11.33pc against 2.742 million tons in March 2024. South-based mills dispatched 529,750 tons of cement in local markets during March 2025 which was also 11.23pc less compared to 596,751 during March 2024.

Exports from north-based mills drastically declined by 85.15pc as the quantities dropped from 124,672 tons in March 2024 to just 18,508 tons in March 2025. Exports from the south, however, increased by 22.82pc to 590,106 tons in March 2025 from 480,470 tons during the same month last year.

During the first nine months of the current fiscal year, total cement dispatches (domestic and exports) were 33.993 million tons which is 1.48pc lower than 34.503 million tons during the corresponding period of last fiscal year.

Domestic dispatches during this period were 27.461 million tons against 29.403 million tons during the same period last year showing a reduction of 6.61pc. Exports showed an upward trajectory by 28.08pc as the volumes increased to 6.532 million tons during the first nine months of the current fiscal year compared to 5.10 million tons during same period of last fiscal year.

North based mills dispatched 22.791 million tons cement domestically during the first nine months of current fiscal year showing a reduction of 5.96pc than 24.236 million tons during July-March 2024. Exports from north increased by 7.76pc to1.12 million tons during July-March 2025 compared with 1.039 million tons during the same period last year.

Total dispatches by north based mills reduced by 5.4pc to 23.911 million tons during first nine months of current financial year from25.276 million tons during same period of last financial year.

Domestic dispatches by south based mills during July-March 2025 were 4.669 million tons showing reduction of 9.63pc over 5.167 million tons during the same period of last fiscal year. Exports from south increased by 33.28pc to 5.419 tons during July-March 2025 compared with 4.061 million tons during the same period last year.

Total dispatches by south based mills increased by 9.26pc to 10.081 million tons during first nine months of current financial year from 9.227 million tons during same period of last financial year