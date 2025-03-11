How to download digital ID Card on phone as NADRA launches new feature?

ISLAMABAD – National Database and Registration Authority (NADRA) has launched Pakistan’s first dematerialized ID card in a major step towards digital identity.

The ID card was launched as NADRA marked its Silver Jubilee with a dignified ceremony at its headquarters, commemorating twenty-five years of excellence in legal identity management and national database integration.

Federal Minister for Interior and Narcotics Control Mohsin Raza Naqvi commended the launch of the dematerialized ID as a step towards digital identity.

With the launch of this feature in the Pak ID Mobile Application, citizens will no longer need to carry physical ID cards.

Moreover, digital verification systems will soon be implemented to facilitate authentication for various services under the World Bank-funded Digital Economy Enhancement Project (DEEP). A pilot project for this fully digital identity will be launched on August 14, 2025.

In his message, he highlighted NADRA’s extensive network, ensuring identity services are available even in the remotest areas of Pakistan, as well as for overseas Pakistanis. He also acknowledged NADRA’s crucial contributions to governance and law enforcement, reinforcing national security and public administration.

Download Digital ID Card

NADRA has integrated this new feature into the Pak ID mobile app. It enables citizens to store their identity cards on their smartphones.

To download the softcopy of the CNIC, you will need to download the Pak ID app on your smartphones and select the relevant menu.