Anti-Dengue drive kicks off in federal capital

Federal Minister for National Health Services, Regulation & Coordination Mustafa Kamal has urged the health workers at the start of anti-dengue drive Tuesday not to wait for patients to arrive at hospitals and make sure they are protected from the disease.

Mustafa Kamal formally inaugurated the National Anti-Dengue Campaign 2025 and emphasized that prevention is better than cure. Dengue is a serious public health threat, spread by mosquitoes breeding in clean water. He noted that after the recent spell of rains, there has been a significant rise in reported cases.

According to the latest figures, over 300 cases have been reported from rural Islamabad and more than 100 cases from urban areas. He reiterated that eliminating the dengue mosquito remains a top priority for the Ministry.

Underscoring the importance of health services, Mustafa Kamal remarked, “Health is a sacred responsibility. People come into contact with the health system in times of suffering. Allah loves His creation, and when you work tirelessly in the heat and sun to protect people from illness, the Almighty is pleased. We must serve humanity for the sake of Allah’s pleasure.” The minister informed that machinery and facilities were being enhanced to make the anti-dengue campaign more effective. He appealed to all elected representatives of Islamabad, especially the three Members of the National Assembly, to play a leading role in this national effort and help raise awareness among the people.

Paying tribute to frontline workers engaged in the campaign, the Health Minister announced special incentives for the area-wise health workers and assured their efforts would not go unrewarded. You are doing a vital job by protecting people from disease and we are constantly evaluating your performance to highlight your services, he said. He commended Islamabad’s district administration and health authorities for conducting a comprehensive anti-dengue drive to combat rising cases in the capital.