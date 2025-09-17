PM Shehbaz leaves for Saudi Arabia on key visit today

ISLAMABAD – Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif will undertake a state visit to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia today (Wednesday), at the invitation of Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman.

He will be accompanied by key members of the Cabinet.

During the visit, the prime minister will hold bilateral meeting with the crown prince, to review the entire spectrum of Pakistan–Saudi Arabia relations.

The two leaders are also expected to exchange views on regional and global developments of mutual interest.

The visit is expected to result in the formalisation of cooperation in diverse fields, reflecting the shared commitment of both sides to further enhance and deepen their longstanding fraternal ties.

Pakistan and Saudi Arabia enjoy a historic relationship, rooted in shared faith, values and mutual trust. The visit of Prime Minister Shehbaz will provide an important opportunity to the two leaders to consolidate this unique partnership, while exploring new avenues of collaboration, for the benefit of the peoples of the two countries.

After wrapping up the Saudi Arabia visit, the premier will head to the United States on September 21to attend the 79th session of the United Nations General Assembly in New York. He is schedule to address the UN General Assembly on September 26.

After the US, he will make a stopover in the UN on September 27 before returning to Pakistan on September 29.