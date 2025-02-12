AGL56.91▲ 5.17 (0.10%)AIRLINK190.01▼ -2 (-0.01%)BOP11.91▲ 1.08 (0.10%)CNERGY7.43▼ -0.02 (0.00%)DCL8.48▼ -0.05 (-0.01%)DFML50.04▼ -1.77 (-0.03%)DGKC109▲ 0.05 (0.00%)FCCL38.43▼ -0.27 (-0.01%)FFL14.67▼ -0.08 (-0.01%)HUBC130.68▼ -1.25 (-0.01%)HUMNL13.4▼ -0.05 (0.00%)KEL4.46▼ -0.03 (-0.01%)KOSM6.11▲ 0.05 (0.01%)MLCF46.32▲ 1.25 (0.03%)NBP73.79▼ -1.95 (-0.03%)OGDC209.1▲ 0.91 (0.00%)PAEL40.91▲ 0.39 (0.01%)PIBTL7.94▼ -0.33 (-0.04%)PPL183.73▲ 3.32 (0.02%)PRL35.48▲ 1.06 (0.03%)PTC24.77▲ 2.09 (0.09%)SEARL103.38▼ -1.95 (-0.02%)TELE8.42▼ -0.11 (-0.01%)TOMCL33.26▼ -0.69 (-0.02%)TPLP12.13▼ -0.23 (-0.02%)TREET21.09▼ -0.06 (0.00%)TRG67.58▲ 1.47 (0.02%)UNITY29.85▼ -0.36 (-0.01%)WTL1.55▼ -0.01 (-0.01%)

Hania Aamir turns up the heat with sizzling Poolside Pictures

Hania Aamir Turns Up The Heat With Sizzling Poolside Pictures
Talented and gorgeous Hania Aamir once again takes spotlight with her latest poolside photoshoot. The breathtaking pictures of Kabhi Main Kabhi Tum star have quickly gone viral, keeping fans on her toes.

As Hania turned 28, she captivated internet with her glamorous snaps, shared on Instagram. The sizzling pictures show Hania posing in a dress with metallic undertones while posing confidently in swimming pool.

In her birthday message, she raidates poetic expression of love and admiration. It celebrates her vibrant, free-spirited nature, referring to her as a “luminous aqua baby” and a “wild and boundless air child,” showing untamed energy. She also pushes fans to embrace their true self, flow through life freely, and remain unshackled by negativity.

Pictures Courtesy: Zunaish Shaikh

Pictures Courtesy: Zunaish Shaikh

Hania is known for her bubbly personality and infectious energy, as she amassed massive online following. Her style and energy made her a fashion icon in the showbiz industry, further solidifying her place as a trendsetter.
Web Desk (Lahore)

