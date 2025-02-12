Hania Aamir turns up the heat with sizzling Poolside Pictures

Talented and gorgeous Hania Aamir once again takes spotlight with her latest poolside photoshoot. The breathtaking pictures of Kabhi Main Kabhi Tum star have quickly gone viral, keeping fans on her toes.

As Hania turned 28, she captivated internet with her glamorous snaps, shared on Instagram. The sizzling pictures show Hania posing in a dress with metallic undertones while posing confidently in swimming pool.