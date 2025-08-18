Another Holiday announced This Week in Punjab district – Full details here

KASUR – Kasur district announced another holiday this week for 268th annual Urs of renowned Sufi poet Hazrat Baba Bulleh Shah.

The district administration of Kasur announced a local holiday on Saturday, August 23, in connection with the 268th annual Urs of renowned Sufi poet Hazrat Baba Bulleh Shah (RA).

On Saturday, all government offices, schools, and other public institutions will remain closed, and residents of Kasur will get a day weekend.

3-day Urs celebrations of Hazrat Baba Bulleh Shah are set to start on August 22 and continue until August 24, 2025. Devotees from across country are expected to attend spiritual events, which will feature recitations, Sufi poetry, and traditional rituals.

The annual Urs is one of Punjab’s most significant cultural and spiritual gatherings, attracting large crowds to Kasur every year.