Anti Narcotics Force (ANF) has reportedly conducted various operations and arrested four suspects after seizing a substantial amount of narcotics from their possession, reported on Wednesday. ANF has initiated a crackdown against drugs smuggling bids across the country, and during six separate operations, a total of 464 kilograms of narcotics were seized, leading to the arrest of four individuals.

According to an ANF spokesperson, at the Motorway Toll Plaza Sheikhupura, 62 kilograms of heroin, along with three kilograms of opium, were recovered from a vehicle, leading to the arrest of three suspects from Okara during the operation. The narcotic officers at Allama Iqbal Airport, seized heroin from a parcel sent from Kuwait. On the other hand, in a raid on an unoccupied building in Qila Abdullah, 380 kilograms of ice and 158 liters of prohibited chemicals were confiscated.

The ANF spokesperson mentioned that 2000 liters of prohibited chemicals were disposed of on the spot. Meanwhile, at Bacha Khan Airport, one kilogram and 667 grams of ice were recovered from a passenger’s bag who were attempting to travel Jeddah.

Earlier to this, Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) seized more than 700 kilograms of drugs in separate raids across the country. A major operation was conducted near Attock Interchange, resulting in the arrest of three suspects and the seizure of over two kilograms of heroin. In Peshawar, near Charsadda Road, a vehicle was intercepted, leading to the discovery of 24 kilograms of heroin and 18 kilograms of charas.