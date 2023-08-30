The police of Shakardara in Kohat during an operation against anti-social elements on Wednesday here arrested two fraudsters and a drug peddler. Police said the operation was conducted under the supervision of DSP Lachi, Shaukat Hayat and SHO Lachi, Wajid Khan. During action against narcotics dealers, a drug peddler identified as Ajmal, resident of Shakardara was arrested and 3kg of hashish was recovered from his possession.

In another action on public complaint, two fraudsters identified as Lanaz Khan and Nemat Khan were arrested and through scientific interrogation.—APP