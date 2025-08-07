Ambassador of Pakistan concludes productive orientation visit to Gansu Province

Ambassador Khalil Hashmi, the current Pakistani envoy in Beijing undertook an orientation visit to Gansu Province on 04-06 August 2025, marked by a series of engagements aimed at reinforcing multifaceted cooperation between Pakistan and this historically rich and rapidly advancing region of China.

From exploring developments in energy, agriculture, and vocational education to highlighting people-to-people and institutional linkages, the visit underscored a shared commitment to deepening practical, win-win collaboration.

During the visit, the Ambassador held a comprehensive meeting with Mr. Hu Changsheng, Secretary of the Communist Party of China’s Gansu Provincial Committee. The two sides reaffirmed the importance of strengthening bilateral ties across government-to-government (G2G), business-to-business (B2B), and people-to-people (P2P) domains.

The Ambassador also visited Lanzhou University, where he was briefed on ongoing research initiatives aimed at empowering small-scale farmers in Pakistan through water efficiency and low-cost, high-yield agricultural technologies.

The Ambassador toured major innovation hubs and industrial zones including Lanzhou New Area and Jinchuan Science Park. He interacted with leading enterprises such as LS Group and Legend Group, discussing avenues to scale up industrial and technological cooperation. He also visited the Gansu Vocational Education Park, a vast technical and vocational training ecosystem, and met with institutional leadership to chart forward-looking collaboration in skills development and youth empowerment.

The visit also included engagements with local media. Reflecting on the visit, the Ambassador expressed optimism about unlocking new momentum in Pakistan-Gansu relations, reinforcing the broader strategic partnership between Pakistan and China.