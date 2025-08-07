Strengthening right to information to counter misinformation

Kausar Abbas

IN the digital age, where the flow of information is instant and ubiquitous, the challenge of misinformation and disinformation has grown exponentially.

Social media, biased reporting and unverified sources are increasingly shaping public opinion, often to the detriment of national cohesion and democratic governance. Against this backdrop, the effective implementation of the Right to Information (RTI) laws in Pakistan stands out as a critical tool to promote transparency, restore trust and counter false narratives.

RTI: A Constitutional Pillar of Accountability: Article 19-A of the Constitution of Pakistan recognizes the Right to Information as a fundamental right, empowering citizens to access public records and official data. RTI laws have been enacted at both the federal and provincial levels, including the Right of Access to Information Act 2017 and corresponding legislation in Punjab, Sindh, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan. These legal frameworks are designed to strengthen transparency, ensure public accountability and facilitate democratic participation.

When citizens have direct access to credible information about government decisions, policies and expenditures, the space for rumours, speculation and misinformation is significantly reduced—an especially critical need in Pakistan, where politically and socially charged disinformation can lead to instability. RTI also strengthens investigative journalism by enabling access to verified data and official records, thereby promoting fact-based reporting. This enhances public awareness, empowering citizens to form opinions and take action based on facts rather than conjecture, ultimately countering the influence of misleading content on social media and other unregulated platforms.

Barriers to Implementation: Despite the legal provisions, the implementation of RTI in Pakistan remains patchy and inconsistent. Civil society has long advocated for robust information access and Pakistan is party to international commitments, including the UN Convention Against Corruption that require transparency and public oversight. Yet, ground realities reveal significant gaps. While laws mandate that public bodies must proactively disclose information on their websites, compliance remains weak. A recent assessment by civil society networks such as FAFEN and the Trust for Democratic Education and Accountability highlighted that many federal and provincial departments have not published essential public-interest information. This lack of transparency often forces journalists and citizens to rely on assumptions or unofficial sources, increasing the likelihood of false or misleading reporting.

Challenges also persist in the form of bureaucratic resistance, delayed responses to information requests, under-resourced Information Commissions and limited public awareness about how to use RTI mechanisms effectively. Strengthening Information Commissions: The establishment of Information Commissions at both federal and provincial levels is a key step toward institutionalizing RTI enforcement. However, these commissions often face staffing shortages and lack the resources required to process requests efficiently. Critically, the mandated inclusion of civil society representatives remains unfulfilled in both the Pakistan Information Commission and the Punjab Information Commission.

This lack of civil society representation undermines the commissions’ inclusivity and effectiveness, as experienced members could contribute technical expertise, foster international collaboration and raise grassroots awareness. Strengthening these bodies further requires integrating whistleblower protections—already recommended under Pakistan’s anti-corruption commitments—and ensuring proactive disclosure of information by government departments to curb disinformation and build public trust. The Way Forward: Strengthening the RTI Framework: To uphold the democratic promise of the Right to Information (RTI) and enhance transparency, accountability and public participation, the following strategic actions are recommended:

Ensure independent and fully functional information commissions: * Guarantee full staffing of Information Commissions with professionals, including representatives from civil society.* Safeguard the autonomy of commissions to operate without political or bureaucratic interference.

Accelerate digitization and proactive disclosure: * Mandate the digitization of public records and timely publication of essential government data on official platforms. * Develop an integrated RTI portal for seamless access to records, real-time tracking of applications and automated public disclosures.

Digitize information commissions for real-time access and accountability: * Fully digitize Information Commissions to allow citizens to submit complaints and RTI requests through an online portal. * Connect Public Information Officers (PIOs) via digital dashboards to enable real-time monitoring, communication and responsiveness.* Leverage data analytics to track performance, identify delays and take corrective action proactively.

Build capacity of public officials: * Provide regular training for PIOs and other relevant officials to ensure efficient handling of RTI requests in compliance with legal timeframes.

Enhance public awareness and citizen engagement: * Launch nationwide awareness campaigns to educate citizens on their right to information and how to file RTI requests effectively.* Encourage civil society involvement in monitoring and promoting RTI usage. Strengthen enforcement mechanisms and accountability: * Empower Information Commissions with authority to impose penalties for unjustified delays or refusals.* Ensure transparent reporting of enforcement actions to deter non-compliance.

Institutionalize parliamentary oversight: * Mandate Information Commissions to submit detailed annual progress reports to the respective national and provincial assemblies. * Require formal discussion of these reports in parliamentary sessions to hold institutions accountable and drive reforms based on findings. Media outlets and civil society organizations must also play an active role in promoting the use of RTI tools, ensuring that credible information is disseminated and misinformation is systematically challenged.

The effective implementation of RTI laws is not only a democratic necessity but also a strategic imperative. By promoting transparency, combating misinformation and reducing opportunities for corruption, RTI can restore public trust in governance and institutions. As Pakistan navigates complex political and social challenges, strengthening access to information will be vital in building an informed citizenry and countering anti-state narratives that thrive in the absence of facts.

—The writer is Executive Director, Sustainable Social Development Organization (SSDO)