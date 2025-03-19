AGL67.62▼ -0.64 (-0.01%)AIRLINK184.71▲ 0.85 (0.00%)BOP12.12▲ 0.3 (0.03%)CNERGY7.5▼ -0.02 (0.00%)DCL9.4▼ -0.01 (0.00%)DFML46.71▲ 0.73 (0.02%)DGKC134.38▲ 1.62 (0.01%)FCCL47.52▲ 1.14 (0.02%)FFL16.15▲ 0 (0.00%)HUBC141.58▲ 6.49 (0.05%)HUMNL13.18▲ 0.12 (0.01%)KEL4.63▲ 0.01 (0.00%)KOSM6.31▲ 0.11 (0.02%)MLCF60.37▲ 1.2 (0.02%)NBP76.96▲ 2.95 (0.04%)OGDC225.48▲ 2.42 (0.01%)PAEL48.14▲ 3.19 (0.07%)PIBTL11.05▲ 0.39 (0.04%)PPL189.65▲ 2.6 (0.01%)PRL36.36▲ 0.09 (0.00%)PTC24.52▼ -0.25 (-0.01%)SEARL102.92▲ 1.97 (0.02%)TELE8.11▲ 0.23 (0.03%)TOMCL35.36▼ -0.54 (-0.02%)TPLP11.26▲ 0.43 (0.04%)TREET22.89▲ 0.35 (0.02%)TRG70.31▲ 3.69 (0.06%)UNITY29.68▼ -0.16 (-0.01%)WTL1.4▲ 0.07 (0.05%)

Allied Bank, Meezan Bank, Bank AL Habib among 181 sealed in Lahore

Allied Bank Meezan Bank Bank Al Habib Among 181 Sealed In Lahore
Share
Tweet
WhatsApp
Share on Linkedin
[tta_listen_btn]

LAHORE—The Lahore Development Authority (LDA) sealed 181 illegal commercial buildings and commercialisation fee defaulter premises in different areas of Lahore last day.

LDA’s Town Planning Wing sealed 21 buildings in New Muslim Town, 40 in Mustafa Town and Allama Iqbal Town, and 120 in PCSIR Staff Co-operative Housing Scheme, Punjab Government Employees Co-operative Housing Scheme Phase-II, Gul-e-Damin, Military Accounts Society and in the surroundings of Township’s College Road for illegal commercial use and nonpayment of commercialisation fees.

The sealed premises include Allied Bank Limited, Meezan Bank, The Bank of Punjab, Bank AL Habib, Bata outlet, Emaan Cash & Carry, K K Pharmacy, Punjab Pharmacy, Ali Kids Campus, Naveed Majeed Academy, workshop, marriage hall, food points, offices, shops and other businesses.

LDA Chief Town Planner I Assad-uz-Zaman and Chief Town Planner II Azhar Ali supervised the operations carried out by the enforcement teams with the help of the Police.

According to the LDA spokesman, several notices were served on these buildings’ owners before the operations were carried out.

LDA Director General Tahir Farooq has directed continuing indiscriminate operations against violation of bylaws, illegal commercial buildings and commercialisation fee defaulters in Lahore.

MCB, Sabroso, Fazal Sweets among 87 buildings sealed in Lahore

Staff Report

Related Posts

  • Featured, Pakistan

Eid 2025 Special Train Schedule from Karachi, and Lahore

  • Business, Featured

Guidelines to protect WhatsApp account from hackers

  • Featured, Pakistan

Former Quetta Commissioner’s daughter attacks Airhostess after being asked to close food tray

  • Business

Amendments proposed in Pakistan’s Non-Banking Financial Companies framework

Recomended

PO-Logo-White@2x
Your source for latest Pakistan, world news. Stay updated on politics, business, sports, lifestyle, CPEC, and breaking news. Accurate, timely, and comprehensive coverage.
Facebook X-twitter Instagram Youtube Linkedin Tiktok
Popular Categories
Information
Download Our App
Download our Android app for the latest Pakistan and world news in just a tap. Stay informed, anywhere, anytime.

© 2025 All rights reserved | Pakistan Observer

Get Alerts
Facebook Instagram Linkedin Youtube Tiktok

© 2024 All rights reserved | Pakistan Observer