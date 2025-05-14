After Australia, England bars players from participating in IPL 2025 amid security concerns

LONDON – Following security concerns raised by Australian players, the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) decided not to allow its players to participate in the knockout rounds of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025.

England’s white-ball series against the West Indies is set to begin on May 29, comprising three One Day Internationals (ODIs) and three T20 matches.

Meanwhile, the IPL will resume on May 17, with the final scheduled for June 3.

This upcoming series will mark Harry Brook’s first as captain in white-ball cricket.

The squad for the series was announced yesterday, and five players selected for the ODI series have existing contracts with IPL franchises. Of these, only three—Jos Buttler, Jacob Bethell, and Will Jacks—are likely to reach the knockout stage with their respective teams. Jofra Archer’s stint with Rajasthan Royals is set to end on May 20.

Similarly, the English cricketer Jamie Overton currently has no plans to return to India.

In an official statement, the ECB clarified that the NOCs (No Objection Certificates) issued for the IPL were valid only until the originally scheduled final on May 25. Due to the revised IPL schedule, players would now require new NOCs to continue playing.

The reports showed that the ECB made it clear to the players that, due to national commitments, they will not be granted permission to participate in the remaining IPL matches.