IPL 2025: Foreign cricketers hesitant to travel to India

MUMBAI – Following a crushing defeat at the hands of Pakistan on the battlefield, the foreign cricketers are reportedly becoming reluctant to travel to India for Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025.

Cricket Australia appears to be shifting responsibility onto the players regarding their participation in the Indian Premier League (IPL), essentially preparing to distance itself from the decision.

The IPL is scheduled to resume on May 17 following heightened Pakistan-India tensions, but incidents during the tournament have left many players unsettled. Due to persistent concerns from foreign players and security issues, the Indian government was compelled to suspend the IPL temporarily.

In a statement, Cricket Australia said it would respect the players’ individual decisions—those who choose to participate will not be stopped. However, team management reserves the right to make final decisions regarding players involved in the upcoming World Test Championship.

The board also stated that it is in ongoing contact with the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) regarding security arrangements for Australian players.

Meanwhile, in a show of confidence, Karachi Kings captain David Warner has confirmed his return to Pakistan for the resumption of the Pakistan Super League (PSL).