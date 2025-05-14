How many Honda Civic and City cars were sold in 10 months in Pakistan?

LAHORE – Pakistan has recorded an increase of 32.24 percent in the sale of cars during the first ten months of the fiscal year 2024-25 as compared to the same period of the previous financial year.

Data released by Pakistan Automobile Manufacturing Association (PAMA) showed as many as 83,269 cars were sold during the 10 months of FY2024-25 as compared to 62,964 units in FY2023-24.

The sale of Toyota Corolla and Yaris cars sales moved up by by 48.53 percent as it increased to 18,496 units from 12,452 units.

Honda Civic and City Sales

As per the PAMA data, 13,034 units of Honda Civic and City were sold during July-April 2024-25 compared to the sale of 9,470 units during July-April 2023-24.

Sale of Suzuki Cars

Suzuki Swift’s sales also increased by 67.65 percent as its sales increased from 3,914 units to 6,562 units this year.

Sales of Suzuki Cultus registered downward trend as it declined to 2,130 units during the period under review as compared to the sale of 3,123 units in last year. The sale of Suzuki WagonR also dipped to 1,789 units from 2,790 units last year.

The sale of Suzuki Alto recorded an increase of 22.17 percent from 27,469 units to 33,560 units during the current year.

Honda City Price in Pakistan 2025

The price of latest Honda City model starts at Rs4.6 million and may vary depending on the variant you choose. The sedan comes with a range of modern features, including push-button start, keyless entry, and a refreshed design.

Honda City 1.2L M/T Rs4,649,000

Honda City 1.2L CVT Rs4,689,000

Honda City 1.5L CVT Rs5,439,000

Honda City 1.5L ASPIRE M/T Rs5,649,000

Honda City 1.5L ASPIRE CVT Rs5,849,000