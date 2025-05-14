Pakistan receives $1bn loan tranche from IMF amid economic recovery

KARACHI – The State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) has received the second tranche of $1.023 million from the International Monetary Fund (IMF) under the Extended Fund Facility (EFF) program in a major support to the national economy

The amount will be reflected in SBP’s foreign exchange reserves for the week ending on 16th May 2025, it said in a statement.

Last week, the IMF Executive Board completed the first review under the Extended Fund Facility (EFF) Arrangement, allowing the authorities to draw the equivalent of about $1 billion. The authorities have demonstrated strong program implementation, which has contributed to improving financing and external conditions, and a continuing economic recovery.

Moving forward, policy priorities will include advancing reforms to strengthen competition, raise productivity and competitiveness, reform SOEs, improve public service provision and energy sector viability, and build climate resilience.

The Executive Board also approved the authorities request for an arrangement under the Resilience and Sustainability Facility (RSF), which will support Pakistan’s efforts in building economic resilience to climate vulnerabilities and natural disasters, with access of around $1.4 billion.

The global lender had approved the Pakistan’s 37-month EFF program on September 25, 2024, and it aims to build resilience and enable sustainable growth.

Pakistan’s policy efforts under the EFF have already delivered significant progress in stabilizing the economy and rebuilding confidence, amidst a challenging global environment. Fiscal performance has been strong, with a primary surplus of 2.0 percent of GDP achieved in the first half of FY25, keeping Pakistan on track to meet the end-FY25 target of 2.1 percent of GDP.

Inflation fell to a historic low of 0.3 percent in April, and progress on disinflation and steadier domestic and external conditions, have allowed the State Bank of Pakistan to cut the policy rate by a total of 1100 bps since June 2025.