Actor Vicky Kaushal pays heavy price for getting his ears pierced for Chaava film

MUMBAI – Bollywood Actor Vicky Kaushal paid a heavy price for getting his ears pierced for his upcoming film Chhaava, the local media reported on Monday.

Historic film Chhaava, in which Vicky Kaushal played the role of the Maratha warrior Sambhaji Maharaj has started its advance bookings and is set to release on February 14 this month.

Taking to Instagram, Actor Vicky Kaushal informed his fans about the challenges he faced during preparations for his role. Known for quickly transforming into his characters, Vicky Kaushal shared the pictures of his intense gym sessions.

However, a particular video grabbed the attention of the fans where Vicky Kaushal can be seen getting his ears pierced. The video shows him wincing in pain as the ear-piercing machine is inserted into his earlobe.

The fans praised his sincerity and dedication for the film industry and wished him early recovery, so they could see him in the upcoming film Shhaava.

In his post, Vicky Kaushal also shared a picture of himself, showing how he increased his weight to 100 kg through intense exercise and hard work.

Earlier, in an interview, Vicky had revealed that he gained 25 kg for his role in Chhaava.

He further mentioned that for the film, he had to undergo formal action training and practice action sequences for months.

It may be mentioned here that Vicky Kaushal, Rashmika Mandanna and Akshaye Khanna’s film Chhaava would be released in cinemas on February 14.