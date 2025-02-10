Morocco visa protector fee, process in Pakistan [February 2025]

Morocco, a North African country, offers various employment opportunities in various sectors such as construction, manufacturing, tourism, medical and others.

As per reports, some of the highest paying jobs in Morocco include construction and nursing. Salaries in the country are paid in Moroccan Dirhams, which is equivalent to Rs27.87 in Pakistan as of Feb 10, 2025.

Pakistan workers travelling to Morocco on work visa are required to get it protected from the Bureau of Emigration and Overseas Employment.

The protector provides several benefits to the visa holders as they can get complete legal protection and are entitled to full assistance from Pakistan missions in the country of employment.

Legal assistance can be sought from Community Welfare Attache at Pakistan embassy in Saudi Arabia. It also provides life insurance up to Rs1 million.

Protector Fee in Pakistan for Morocco Work Visa

The Bureau of Emigration & Overseas Employment offers two different fee structures for protector – Fee of Emigrant through Overseas Employment Promoter and Fee of Emigrant through director employment.

As of February 2025, the total protector fee for applicants, who has gotten the job through Overseas Employment Promoter, stands at Rs22,200, shows official website. However, additional Rs6,000 will be charged for processing cases.

However, the total protector fee for those who got direct employment in Morocco stands at Rs9,200. It includes Rs4,000 in wake of OPF fund, Rs2,500 Insurance Premium, Rs2,500 registration fee and Rs200 OEC fee.