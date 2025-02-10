Shc Seeks Response From Federal Govt On Plea Against Peca Law

KARACHI – The Sindh High Court (SHC) on Monday sought response from the federal government within two weeks on a petition against Prevention of Electronic Crimes Act (PECA) law.

SHC Chief Justice Shafi Siddiqui was hearing the case moved by a local citizen.

“What is wrong with this PECA law?,” CJ Siddiqui asked the petitioner’s counsel during the proceedings. The CJ also asked the counsel that whether there should not be any punishment for spreading false news.

CJ Shafi Siddiqui also remarked that some matters fell under the jurisdiction of the authorities concerned instead of decision in the courts.

While addressing the petitioner’s counsel, the CJ remarked, “You can also file appeal against the decisions made by the authorities,”.

The CJ further observed that a constitutional bench should heard the case if it is related to the fundamental rights.

However, the court issued notice to the federal government and put off further hearing for two weeks.

It may also be mentioned here that a petition was also moved to the Lahore High Court (LHC) against Prevention of Electronic Crimes Act (PECA) Amendments Bill, 2025.

The petitioner through his plea submitted that the PECA bill which deprived people of freedom of speech was approved without any consultation with the stakeholders and unions of journalists

The petitioner also submitted that the bill would result in severe punishment including three years’ imprisonment and a fine.

Prevention of Electronic Crime Act (PECA), the controversial law to control traditional and social media, was promulgated after assent from President Asif Ali Zardari despite reservations of the journalists’ bodies.

The journalists also staged protests against PECA law while many others approached the Islamabad High Court against it.