The Accountability Court has witnessed a significant development regarding the acquittal pleas filed by Shehbaz Sharif, Ahad Cheema, and other accused in the Ashiana Iqbal Housing Scheme case.

The court proceedings were led by Accountability Court Judge Ali Zulqarnain Awan. During the hearing, the court solicited arguments from the lawyers representing the co-accused in the case. Of note, a statement by NAB Prosecutor Waris Ali Janjua marked a pivotal moment in the courtroom.

NAB Prosecutor Janjua made a crucial revelation by asserting that the supplementary report filed by the National Accountability Bureau found no evidence of corruption or wrongdoing. He emphasized that the court should make a decision on the acquittal petitions in line with the law.

However, the judge, presiding over the proceedings, inquired about the transformation of the accused from being declared guilty to becoming innocent. The prosecutor responded by highlighting an exchange of money between Ahmed Cheema’s family and co-accused. NAB initially considered this monetary exchange as a bribery-related matter, but a significant change of perspective emerged when the statements of two advertising accused were brought to light.