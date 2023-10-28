Istehkam-e-Pakistan Party Patron-in-Chief Jahangir Khan Tareen on Saturday made a resolute commitment to fulfill the vision of a ‘Naya Pakistan,’ a dream he had tirelessly pursued during his years with PTI.

Addressing the IPP’s maiden power show in Jehanian, Tareen spoke passionately about the ideals and ambitions that had initially driven him to join PTI.

He remarked, “You people have come from far away, and together, we will continue our efforts to create a Naya Pakistan. Ten years ago, we came together with a comprehensive plan for economic improvement and the promotion of industries to generate job opportunities. Our vision was to bring about change in every sector of Pakistan.”

However, Tareen lamented that these dreams remained unrealised due to various factors, and he and his colleagues had put in relentless effort to bring about change for ten years.

He mentioned that when PTI assumed power, the original team was gradually replaced, and individuals who were unaware of their vision took the reins.

The IPP leader ar articulated his concerns about the PTI’s current direction, suggesting that it had fallen into the hands of individuals who lacked a genuine concern for Pakistan and its well-being. He stressed that their agenda for the country’s betterment had been sidelined.

As the speech continued, Tareen reiterated the determination of IPP members to complete the unfinished mission they had set out on a decade ago.

He maintained that they were not defeated, and their goal remained to transform Pakistan into a beacon of progress on the world stage. He stressed that at this point, the focus should be on the people and the country, rather than personalities.

Tareen concluded by asserting that the prosperity of the people is intertwined with the success of the country. He urged the public to make an informed decision regarding the political party they believed could bring about positive change.

Expressing his concerns about the emigration of young people in search of a better future, he promised to provide employment opportunities and ensure a brighter outlook for the youth, making Pakistan an attractive place to stay and thrive.