Abrar Ahmed rises to fourth in ICC T20 bowling rankings after Asia Cup 2025 heroics

LAHORE – Pakistan’s mystery spinner Abrar Ahmed on Wednesday climbed to fourth place in the ICC T20 bowling rankings, following his exceptional performance in the ongoing Asia Cup 2025.

In the Super Four clash against Sri Lanka, Abrar bowled a remarkable spell, conceding only eight runs in his four overs and taking a crucial wicket.

His economical and controlled bowling display earned him a jump of 12 places in the updated rankings, putting him just behind the world’s top-ranked bowlers.

Asia Cup performers gain big in latest T20I rankings 👊https://t.co/BvzIHqVrxA — ICC (@ICC) September 24, 2025

The latest ICC update also brought mixed results for other Pakistani bowlers.

Young spinner Sufyan Muqeem slipped three places to 14th, while star pacer Shaheen Afridi improved his position by two spots, moving up to 25th.

Fast bowler Haris Rauf also made significant progress, climbing nine places to 28th after consistent performances in the tournament.

The cricket experts believe Abrar’s rise in the rankings highlights his growing impact in T20 cricket and strengthens Pakistan’s bowling attack ahead of major international fixtures. His economical spells, according to the experts, not only boosted his global standing but also provided Pakistan with a strategic edge in the Asia Cup.