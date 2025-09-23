Asia Cup 2025: Sahibzada Farhan hopeful of Pakistan-India final clash

LAHORE – Pakistan opening batter Sahibzada Farhan has expressed confidence that the national side will once again meet India in the final of the Asia Cup 2025 despite suffering two defeats against their arch-rivals in the tournament.

Addressing a press conference ahead of the Super Four clash against Sri Lanka, Farhan said, “We believe we will face India again in the final.”

Commenting on his half-century celebration against India in the Super Four stage, he explained that the gesture was spontaneous.

“I rarely celebrate after scoring fifties, but the thought came naturally. I don’t care what people think about it,” he remarked.

Farhan also praised his opening partner Fakhar Zaman, stating that batting alongside him gave him confidence, and the team would continue with this combination in upcoming matches.

It is worth mentioning that Pakistan lost both of its matches against India in the ongoing Asia Cup — first in the group stage and then in the Super Four round.

Pakistan will face Sri Lanka today and Bangladesh on September 25 in their remaining Super Four fixtures.

The top two teams from this stage will qualify for the final, scheduled for September 28.