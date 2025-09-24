UK funds high-tech farming to build Pakistan’s climate resilience

OKARA – British High Commissioner to Pakistan Jane Marriott visited Okara to inaugurate a state-of-the-art Eddy Covariance Flux Tower system, funded by the UK’s Foreign, Commonwealth & Development Office (FCDO). The initiative is part of the Water Resource Accountability in Pakistan (WRAP) programme, implemented by the International Water Management Institute (IWMI), which aims to support climate-resilient agriculture and water management in Pakistan.

The newly installed flux tower captures real-time data on water, carbon, methane, and energy exchanges between farmland and the atmosphere. This data is already aiding the Punjab Irrigation Department in optimizing water allocation and helping the Ministry of Climate Change and Environmental Coordination strengthen greenhouse gas reporting in agriculture an essential step toward Pakistan’s climate commitments under the Paris Agreement.

During her visit, the High Commissioner also observed the use of Soil Moisture Sensors being introduced to farmers in Okara. These low-cost devices guide farmers on optimal irrigation timing, reducing water and electricity consumption while improving crop yields. Local farmers have already reported cost savings and increased productivity, demonstrating how simple technology can transform rural livelihoods.

The visit comes amid recent flooding across Pakistan, underscoring the need for evidence-based, proactive climate planning. Speaking on the urgency, Dr. Mohsin Hafeez, Director of Water, Food & Ecosystem at IWMI and Project Leader for WRAP, said:

“Pakistan has faced devastating floods in recent years, a reminder that climate change is no longer a distant threat but a present reality. Through the WRAP programme, we are building tools and systems that shift the country from reactive crisis management to proactive, evidence-based planning.”

High Commissioner Jane Marriott added:

“Pakistan’s recent floods are a stark reminder that climate change is a present-day challenge. From flux towers improving climate data to soil sensors saving water and costs for farmers—these innovations show how science can safeguard lives and livelihoods.”

Data from the flux towers is now being integrated with satellite observations to refine national estimates of water use, carbon balance, and methane emissions. This scientific approach is helping Pakistan develop robust, locally calibrated greenhouse gas inventories, strengthen climate reporting, and enhance eligibility for international climate finance. By linking climate-smart agriculture with transparent water accounting, the WRAP programme is helping Pakistan move from reactive crisis response to proactive climate planning, boosting food and water security while supporting its NDC commitments.