TikTok, WhatsApp, Roblox to be banned for Children under 16; full details here

ISLAMABAD – For many teenagers, social media becomes an obsession and they relly on Snapchat streaks, TikTok dances, YouTube binge. But behind the filters, likes, and endless scrolling lurks a darker reality, online predators, explicit content, and platforms designed to hook young minds.

Australia is preparing to take its bold online safety laws to the next level, potentially banning more than a dozen social media apps and gaming platforms for users under 16. Meta-owned Facebook, Snapchat, are already have limits to protect children online.

Australia’s eSafety Commission has now written to 16 more companies including WhatsApp, Reddit, Twitch, Roblox, Pinterest, Lego Play, streaming service Kick, and gaming platform Steam, asking them to self-assess whether they fall under the ban. Companies that believe they should be exempt must make their case.

Officials sressed that while some cases are straightforward, the regulator will give every platform a thorough review, prioritizing those with the largest user bases and the highest potential risks to children.

Despite Australia being global leader in online safety, experts expressed concern that the current legislation offers little guidance on enforcement, raising fears that it could be largely symbolic. Nevertheless, the eSafety Commission can fine companies up to AU$49.5 million (US$32.6 million) for failing to comply.

Tech giants criticised laws as vague, rushed, and problematic, while Canberra struggles to define how platforms will verify ages of users. Communications Minister Anika Wells recently acknowledged that companies will largely need to self-regulate. A government-commissioned study confirmed that age verification can be done privately, efficiently, and effectively, though no single solution will suit every platform.

eSafety Commission is also rolling out new rules to protect children from “lawful but awful” content, including online pornography and AI chatbots capable of sexually explicit conversations. Roblox, for its part, has agreed to introduce measures in Australia aimed at reducing the risk of adult grooming on its platform.

Australia’s sweeping measures signal a dramatic shift in global efforts to shield children online, putting tech giants on notice that protecting young users is no longer optional.