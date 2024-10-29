ABHI, FlowHCM collaborate to offer EWA to employees

ABHI, a leading embedded finance platform, has partnered with FlowHCM, Pakistan’s fastest-growing HRM/HCM software, to offer employees of mutual clients a comprehensive suite of financial services. This includes real-time access to earned wages, payroll financing, and additional financial tools to enhance employees’ financial well-being.

At the core of this partnership is a shared commitment to empower businesses to provide their workforce with greater financial flexibility, leading to improved employee satisfaction and retention. With this integration, FlowHCM clients will now be able to offer ABHI’s advanced salary services directly through the FlowHCM software. The integration of ABHI’s salary advance services within FlowHCM software allows employees seamless access to earned wages, and other financial services, reducing financial stress and enhancing their overall well-being.

Ali Ladhubhai, Co-Founder and COO of ABHI emphasized the significance of this partnership: “In today’s competitive business environment, organizations are prioritizing financial solutions that enhance employee well-being. Our partnership with FlowHCM marks a significant step toward making financial wellness accessible to employees across Pakistan.