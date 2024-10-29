AGL37.14▼ -0.69 (-0.02%)AIRLINK133.78▼ -0.24 (0.00%)BOP5.5▼ -0.03 (-0.01%)CNERGY3.78▼ -0.05 (-0.01%)DCL7.84▲ 0.02 (0.00%)DFML43.38▼ -0.63 (-0.01%)DGKC86.26▼ -0.77 (-0.01%)FCCL32.94▼ -1.05 (-0.03%)FFBL64.27▲ 0.12 (0.00%)FFL10.44▲ 0.43 (0.04%)HUBC103.3▼ -1.31 (-0.01%)HUMNL13.65▼ -0.38 (-0.03%)KEL4.36▼ -0.22 (-0.05%)KOSM7.86▲ 0.17 (0.02%)MLCF37.66▼ -0.23 (-0.01%)NBP67.51▼ -0.06 (0.00%)OGDC174.48▼ -1.12 (-0.01%)PAEL25▲ 0.03 (0.00%)PIBTL5.7▼ -0.21 (-0.04%)PPL138.51▲ 2.34 (0.02%)PRL23.14▼ -0.6 (-0.03%)PTC15.58▼ -0.68 (-0.04%)SEARL69.62▲ 3.9 (0.06%)TELE7.05▼ -0.05 (-0.01%)TOMCL34.72▼ -0.63 (-0.02%)TPLP7.15▼ -0.37 (-0.05%)TREET14.19▼ -0.18 (-0.01%)TRG48.61▲ 0.5 (0.01%)UNITY26.51▲ 1.2 (0.05%)WTL1.24▼ -0.03 (-0.02%)

PDWP approves Rs21.572 development schemes

The Provincial Development Working Party (PDWP) in its 40th meeting for the fiscal year 2024-25 on Monday approved eight significant development schemes with a total estimated cost of Rs 21.572 billion.

Presided over by Chairman P&D Board Barrister Nabeel Ahmad Awan, the meeting approved the following schemes: Punjab Police Integrated Command, Control & Communication (PPIC3) Faisalabad Cost: Rs 3,859.337 million Punjab Police Integrated Command, Control & Communication (PPIC3) Gujranwala Cost: Rs 4,672.286 million Punjab Police Integrated Command, Control & Communication (PPIC3) Rawalpindi Cost: Rs 4,102.777 million Green Energy Projects Financed by KFW Bank Germany (Grant) Cost: Rs 5,098 million Feasibility Study for Shifting of Government Offices to Aimanabad Road, Sialkot Cost: Rs 5 million Remodeling of Jhika Gali Chowk, Tehsil & District Murree Cost: Rs 860.108 million Chief Minister’s Skilled Punjab Program Cost: Rs 2,975 million Development of a Controlled Access Corridor Facility from Niazi Interchange to Babu Sabu Interchange, Lahore Recommended for ECNEC clearance, Cost: Rs 11,796.318 million The meeting was attended by Secretary P&D Board Dr. Asif Tufail, Chief Economist Masood Anwar, members of the P&D Board and other senior officials.—APP

News desk

Recomended

