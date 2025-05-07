AGL53.2▼ -2.58 (-0.05%)AIRLINK153.32▼ -2.8 (-0.02%)BOP9.79▼ -0.22 (-0.02%)CNERGY7.09▲ 0.04 (0.01%)DCL10.46▼ -0.29 (-0.03%)DFML35.02▼ -2.31 (-0.06%)DGKC135.99▼ -2.72 (-0.02%)FCCL44.04▼ -0.61 (-0.01%)FFL14.63▼ -0.26 (-0.02%)HUBC133.47▼ -2.08 (-0.02%)HUMNL12.85▲ 0.03 (0.00%)KEL4.38▲ 0.22 (0.05%)KOSM5.42▲ 0.35 (0.07%)MLCF70.2▼ -1.4 (-0.02%)NBP84.32▼ -0.92 (-0.01%)OGDC202.93▲ 2.71 (0.01%)PAEL43.1▼ -0.79 (-0.02%)PIBTL8.82▲ 0.11 (0.01%)PPL151.8▲ 3.32 (0.02%)PRL29.52▼ -0.03 (0.00%)PTC20.39▼ -0.46 (-0.02%)SEARL81.51▼ -1.96 (-0.02%)TELE7.01▲ 0.02 (0.00%)TOMCL31.15▼ -0.25 (-0.01%)TPLP8.32▼ -0.06 (-0.01%)TREET19.9▲ 0.49 (0.03%)TRG64.08▲ 0.45 (0.01%)UNITY26.17▼ -0.14 (-0.01%)WTL1.33▼ -0.01 (-0.01%)

Abdur Rehman Peshawari remembered in Türkiye as symbol of Pakistan-Turkiye brotherhood

Abdur Rehman Peshawari Remembered In Turkiye As Symbol Of Pakistan Turkiye Brotherhood
Senator Irfan Siddiqui hails Turkish support for Pakistan amid Pehalgam crisis

Pakistan Muslim League -Nawaz (PML-N) senior leader paid rich tribute to the centuries-old brotherhood between Pakistan and Turkiye and remembered Abdul Rehman Peshawar a freedom fighter as a symbol of brotherhood.

The PML-N parliamentary leader in the Senate expressed these views at a ceremony marking 100th death anniversary of Peshawari who is revered as a national hero in Turkiye for his role in the Turkish War of Independence.

Senator Siddiqui, who was invited by the Turkish government and Istanbul University for the event, paid tribute to Peshawari, calling him a “shared son of Pakistan and Türkiye” whose contributions to Turkish freedom are etched in the hearts of the Turkish people.

He said Peshawari’s sacrifices remain a glowing example of Islamic solidarity and shared history between the two nations.

Addressing the ceremony, organized in collaboration with the Yunus Emre Institute and attended by scholars and diplomats, Senator Siddiqui said, “even after a hundred years, Türkiye has not forgotten this courageous Pakistani who fought for their freedom and earned the nation’s love and respect.

President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, in several of his visits to Pakistan, has also acknowledged Peshawari’s heroic legacy and the special bond he symbolizes between the two countries, Senator Siddiqui noted.

The ceremony featured addresses from notable speakers including Dr.

Khalil Tokar, Vice Chancellors from Sindh Madressatul Islam and Shah Abdul Latif University, the Vice Rector of Istanbul University, Pakistan’s Ambassador to Türkiye Yousaf Junaid, and Istanbul’s Vice Governor.

Earlier, Senator Siddiqui led a Pakistani delegation in meetings with Turkish officials, including the Vice Governor of Istanbul.

He expressed deep gratitude on behalf of the Pakistani government and people for Türkiye’s consistent support during times of regional tension, noting President Erdoğan’s recent reaffirmation of solidarity with Pakistan.

The commemoration concluded with renewed calls to honor and remember the figures who have bridged nations through sacrifice, conviction, and unshakable brotherhood.

 

News desk

