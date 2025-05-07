Intermediate exams 2025 postponed amid Pak-India escalation

LAHORE – The Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (BISE) Lahore has issued a notification for postponement of intermediate annual examinations and practical exams of matriculation following Indian strikes at different locations in Pakistan.

“Pursuant to the approval of the Competent Authority, it is hereby notified that all the Theory Examinations and Practicals of HSSC & SSC 1″ Annual Examinations 2025 to be conducted on 07-05-2025 (TODAY WEDNESDAY) have been postponed, the new schedule for these examinations/practicals will be announced separately/in due course of time,” read the notification.

Punjab government has announced the closure of all public and private educational institutions across the province for Wednesday, May 7 as India launched attack on Pakistan, but only to get taste of its own medicine.

As Punjab remained on high alert, the provincial government announced holidays in all educational institutions in light of safety of young learners.

Wednesday School Holiday

The decision follows series of Indian airstrikes targeting several locations in Pakistan-administered Kashmir and Punjab, including Kotli, Ahmadpur East, Muzaffarabad, Bagh, and Muridke.

Pakistani military responded by shooting down two Indian fighter jets and destroying a brigade headquarters and a checkpoint across the Line of Control (LoC).

The attacks have led to civilian casualties, with at least three people reported dead and a dozen others injured, according to local authorities.