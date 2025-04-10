PM Shehbaz leaves for Belarus on official visit today

ISLAMABAD – Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif is set to pay a two-day official visit to the Republic of Belarus from April 10 to 11, 2025, at the invitation of President Aleksandr Lukashenko.

He will be accompanied by a high-level delegation including Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Senator Ishaq Dar, other federal ministers, Chief Minister of Punjab Maryam Nawaz, and senior officials.

This visit follows President Lukashenko’s important visit to Pakistan in November 2024.

During his stay, the prime minister will hold talks with President Lukashenko to review progress in areas of mutual interest.

Over the past six months, a series of high-level bilateral engagements—including the 8th Session of the Joint Ministerial Commission (JMC) in February 2025 and a subsequent visit by a high-powered mixed ministerial delegation to Belarus in April 2025- have laid the groundwork for a productive visit.

The two sides are expected to sign several agreements to further strengthen cooperation.

PM Shehbaz Sharif’s visit underscores the strong and ongoing partnership between Pakistan and Belarus.

Earlier this month, Federal Minister for Communications Abdul Aleem Khan along with a high-level delegation visited Belarus.

During the visit, apart from having different meetings, he participated in a Ministerial Session, said a press release issued here on Thursday.

Abdul Aleem Khan stressed Pakistan’s commitment to enhance bilateral cooperation with Belarus and expressed the desire to make swift progress on existing agreements between the two countries enabling the commencement of practical work across various sectors.

He added that both sides should move forward on existing MoUs so that practical progress can be achieved.

On the first day, Aleem Khan held meetings with Belarusian Minister of Energy, Denis Moroz and Minister of Transport Alexei Lyakhnovich, high-level officials from both sides were also present.