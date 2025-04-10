AGL70.6▲ 2.31 (0.03%)AIRLINK170.11▲ 12.7 (0.08%)BOP10.62▲ 0.25 (0.02%)CNERGY8.61▲ 0.29 (0.03%)DCL8.62▲ 0.2 (0.02%)DFML43.48▲ 1.17 (0.03%)DGKC132.31▲ 5.48 (0.04%)FCCL47.55▲ 0.82 (0.02%)FFL15.3▲ 0.42 (0.03%)HUBC139▲ 4.99 (0.04%)HUMNL12.9▲ 0.38 (0.03%)KEL4.54▲ 0.33 (0.08%)KOSM5.59▲ 0.2 (0.04%)MLCF62.9▲ 2.02 (0.03%)NBP78.05▲ 1.41 (0.02%)OGDC215▲ 6.48 (0.03%)PAEL44.31▲ 3.53 (0.09%)PIBTL10.4▲ 0.42 (0.04%)PPL173.9▲ 5.13 (0.03%)PRL36.55▲ 1.52 (0.04%)PTC23.61▲ 0.62 (0.03%)SEARL95.6▲ 2.5 (0.03%)TELE7.18▲ 0.23 (0.03%)TOMCL33.58▲ 0.6 (0.02%)TPLP10.24▲ 0.24 (0.02%)TREET21.72▲ 0.73 (0.03%)TRG63.55▲ 2.88 (0.05%)UNITY26.7▲ 1.37 (0.05%)WTL1.33▲ 0.03 (0.02%)

LHC rejects plea seeking removal of Ishaq Dar as deputy prime minister

LAHORE – The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Thursday rejected petition seeking removal of Ishaq Dar as deputy prime minister.

A LHC division bench heard the case regarding Ishaq Dar’s appointment to the post.

Following the hearing, the court upheld the earlier decision of the single bench and declared the appeal inadmissible, and later dismissed it. Ishaq Dar is also foreign minister of Pakistan.

The bench would issue written verdict.

Earlier in the day, Pakistan and Saudi Arabia reaffirmed commitment to further strengthen existing fraternal ties between the two brotherly countries.

The understanding to this effect was made during a telephonic conservation between Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar and Saudi Arabian Foreign Minister Prince Faisal Bin Farhan Al-Saud.

The two leaders discussed issues of mutual interest.

Deputy PM Ishaq Dar heads to Saudi Arabia for key OIC Council Meeting on Palestine

