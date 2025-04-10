FDE launches new textbook for THESE classes in Islamabad schools [Download PDF]

ISLAMABAD – The Federal Directorate of Education (FDE) has announced the launch of its newly developed textbooks for Grades 1 to 5, set to be implemented across Islamabad’s educational institutions starting from the academic year 2025.

These cutting-edge textbooks are designed to transform the classroom experience with interactive content, student-centered learning activities, and a strong emphasis on developing 21st-century skills.

To ensure wide accessibility, the textbooks are also available online, making them easily reachable for students and teachers across the country.

The initiative is being implemented under the guidance of the Federal Secretary for Education, who has directed that these digital textbooks be pre-loaded onto computers in ICT labs and on the eagerly awaited Chromebooks being deployed in schools.

“For students who prefer printed versions, each textbook includes QR codes, allowing quick access to rich online learning resources,” shared the Federal Secretary for Education.

Key Features of the New Textbooks

Each textbook is fully aligned with Pakistan’s National Curriculum and offers QR-coded access to lesson plans via a centralized Learning Management System (LMS), equipping teachers with comprehensive instructional tools.

Adopting a storybook format, the textbooks include engaging narratives, practice tasks, and gamified elements to make learning fun and meaningful for young learners.

The new materials emphasize experiential learning through hands-on activities, projects, and reflection-based exercises that foster deeper understanding and long-term retention.

A major focus of the curriculum is on nurturing critical thinking, creativity, communication, and collaboration—essential skills for students in a rapidly evolving world.

The content promotes inclusion and reflects local culture and context, helping all students feel represented and connected to the material.

With features such as mental math drills, cross-curricular links, and curiosity-driven exploration, these textbooks are designed to inspire intellectual curiosity and academic growth.

Download PDF of New Textbooks

The online accessibility ensures that no learner is left behind. The federal directorate encourages all educators and school leaders to explore and fully utilize these new resources to enrich the teaching and learning experience.