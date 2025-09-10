Pakistan’s biggest plastic exhibition begins at Karachi Expo Centre

KARACHI – 3P Plas Print Pack Pakistan, a pioneer and the biggest exhibition for the plastic, printing, and packaging industries, opened at the Karachi Expo Centre on Wednesday.

Muhammad Yaseen Shar, Secretary of Industries, Sindh, and Saleem Khan Tanoli, CEO of Fakt Exhibitions, inaugurated the three-day event.

Muhammad Yaseen Shar praised Fakt Exhibitions for bringing together global industry leaders under one roof. He said the exhibition not only highlights the latest machinery and technologies but also stresses the importance of responsible plastic use, sustainable packaging, and innovation to tackle climate change and environmental challenges.

Saleem Khan Tanoli said that the exhibition is an important platform for the industry to learn, connect, and grow. He emphasised that it encourages companies to adopt eco-friendly practices, circular economy models, and climate-smart solutions, helping businesses move forward while keeping sustainability at the core.

This year’s exhibition has received an outstanding response, with more than 550 companies showcasing advanced machinery, innovative products, and sustainable solutions that are shaping the future of plastics, printing, and packaging industries.

3P Plas Print Pack Pakistan Exhibition will continue until September 12, 2025, offering trade visitors an excellent chance to explore new technologies, connect with leading international and local businesses, and discover how the industry is evolving with sustainability, innovation, and digital transformation at its centre.