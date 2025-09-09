40000 premium prize bond September 2025 draw details revealed

PESHAWAR – 40,000 prize bond draw for September 2025 is around the corner with holders of the denominations waiting for the day as they desire to hit the jackpot in the quarterly draw.

The National Savings Centre Peshawar is set to hold the third draw of 2025 of Rs40,000 prize bond on September 10 (Wednesday).

The Premium Prize Bond is a registered prize bond which is issued in the name of registered investor.

The investor gets a six monthly profit on investment at a rate notified by the Government of Pakistan upon completion of six month period either from the date of issue or date of last profit paid in addition to eligibility for prize money in quarterly draws.

Each bond has a unique alpha-numeric number where the alpha denotes the series and the number reflects bond serial number, providing equal chances to win the mega prizes.

40000 Prize Bond Prize Amount

For the Rs. 40,000 denomination, the prize distribution is as follows:

1st Prize: 1 prize of Rs. 80,000,000

2nd Prize: 3 prizes of Rs. 30,000,000 each

3rd Prize: 660 prizes of Rs. 500,000 each

40000 Prize Bond Draw Winners

The winners of the 40000 prize bond draw September 2025 will be updated here as soon as they are announced by the savings centre. Stay tuned with Pakistan Observer for updates.

Tax Deduction

Any investment made under Premium Prize Bond Scheme and profit earned thereon is exempted from compulsory deduction of Zakat.

However, withholding tax on both the profit and prize money shall be applicable as per the prevailing rate notified by the Federal Government.